68-year-old man missing in Birmingham; only been in the area 3 months

Anthony Lewis Sherrod
Anthony Lewis Sherrod(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man.

Officers said Anthony Lewis Sherrod was last seen leaving his home in the 4800 Block of Court V in Birmingham around 9 a.m. on August 23, 2022.

Sherrod was last seen wearing black jogging pants, black t-shirt, and red high tops. He has a long gray beard.

Officers said Sherrod has a limp and walks with a cane. Officers also said Sherrod has only been in the area for three months and does not know the area very well.

If there is anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Anthony Sherrod please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

