1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield

The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m.
The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire in Fairfield on August 28.

The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m.

Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Rescue went to the fire.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause and where the fire started.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

