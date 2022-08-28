Report: TJ Finley named starting quarterback for Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Chris Low of ESPN reports that quarterback TJ Finley has been named the starter for the Auburn Tigers.

Finley arrived at Auburn in 2021, after playing for LSU in 2020. Finley served primarily as a backup to former Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix. In nine games played, Finley threw for 827 yards and six touchdowns, with just one interception.

Finley was involved in a quarterback battle between Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford.

The Tigers will face Mercer on September 3, at 6:00 p.m.

T.J. Finley will be @AuburnFootball’s starting QB, sources tell ESPN. He ended last season as the Tigers’ starter, and Bryan Harsin has been impressed with Finley’s improved command of the offense this preseason. Auburn opens its season Saturday at home against Mercer. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 28, 2022

