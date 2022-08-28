LawCall
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that former Alabama running back Brian Robinson has been shot.

Garofolo says Robinson was the victim of an attempted robbery. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Robinson play for the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2021, becoming the starter in his senior season. Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, being named to the first team All-SEC team.

Robinson was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

