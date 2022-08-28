Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022.

Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities do not believe the victim is a resident of Tuscaloosa. So far, there has been no word on any arrests in this case.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

