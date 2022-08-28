LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim,...
Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022.

Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.

Authorities do not believe the victim is a resident of Tuscaloosa. So far, there has been no word on any arrests in this case.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Fatal shooting on Finely Blvd
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks

Latest News

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is helping feed students and families this fall.
Food Bank feeding students and families while food prices remain high
Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer says the city council voted to add a second gymnasium to the...
Chelsea City Council approves $3.6 million community center expansion
Food bank helps families as school year starts
Food bank helps families as school year starts
2-year-old girl injured in shooting
2-year-old girl injured in shooting