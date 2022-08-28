LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate

Powerball generic
Powerball generic(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won, “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Report: Former Alabama running back Brian Robinson shot in attempted robbery
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
There’s new frustration from some local World Games vendors. One vendor feels the World Games...
World Games vendor upset over lack of profit

Latest News

The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m.
1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield
One person killed in fire in Fairfield
One person killed in fire in Fairfield
Bessemer PD: 33-year-old woman found shot to death in car outside her home
Fatal shootout in Titusville
Fatal shootout in Titusville
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 150 at Morgan Road.
Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified