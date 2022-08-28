LawCall
Food Bank feeding students and families while food prices remain high

Food bank helps families as school year starts
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While inflation is starting to slow down, food prices are still high and putting a lot of pressure on many budgets. That’s where a local nonprofit is stepping in to help.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributed 35,000 meals to kids during the summer and even though students are back in school now, the need is still there for them and their families.

“In the past, we have done backpack programs and sent meals home with kids which is amazing and great but I think what we found was those kids were then sharing that food with other family members,” said Nicole Williams, the interim executive director.

She wants to make sure entire families are fed this fall.

“With inflation and fuel prices, it’s been difficult to make ends meet so I suspect we do have a lot of new families that are coming to see us and use our services,” said Williams.

One of those services include after school meals to help feed students when returning home. Another program is called family markets which helps feed the student and their family.

“So those family markets work at schools and usually the school administration helps us with that and it’s kind of like a little drive thru so when they come for the carpool line, they can also pick up a box of food if they need it,” said Williams.

She adds that 19 schools across five counties have this program in place and the boxes can feed a family of four for seven to ten days.

“I do know the family markets fed over 350,000 meals last year during the schoolyear so it’s a significant program,” she continued.

It’s all to keep students and their families healthy even when times are tough.

The food bank is also hurting because of high food costs so they’re asking people to step up and help.

If you want to help the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, click here to donate. There’s also information found on their website for those wanting to host a food drive.

