FIRST ALERT: Another muggy morning, better chances for afternoon rain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Conditions remain largely unchanged across the area this morning but we are expecting a few more showers or thunderstorms to develop this afternoon with highs around 90. Rain will end during the evening hours. By tomorrow, drier air will move into East Alabama resulting in lower rain chances as more of the moisture and higher rain chances will be in West Alabama.

Out the door, 8.28.22 (WBRC)

Rain coverage will increase ahead of an advancing front area wide Tuesday although the higher rain chances will be in West Alabama closer to the advancing front. This front will eventually stall in South Alabama by Thursday as drier air moves into the region decreasing rain chances and bringing lower dew points and slightly cooler overnight lows Thursday and Friday with highs still around 90 degrees each day.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, The National Hurricane Center says a broad and elongated area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week while it moves west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands. There is now a 60% chance for tropical formation over the next five days.

Also, shower activity has become less organized during the past several hours in association with a small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda. Some slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days while the low meanders over the central Atlantic. After that time, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development and NHC says there is only a 20% chance for development with this system.

Closer to the Gulf a trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the early or middle part of the week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico but even here NHC says there is only a 20% chance for development over the next five days.

Finally, a tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a couple of days. Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally west across the far eastern tropical Atlantic. At this time there is only a 20% chance for this storm to form over the next five days

