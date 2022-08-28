Chelsea City Council approves $3.6 million community center expansion

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Chelsea, you’ll soon have more room for sports. The city council approved a bid to add a second gym to the community center.

The $3.6 million addition was approved unanimously on August 16 and the mayor says he was waiting for the day for quite some time.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer says the expansion will house a second gymnasium, two racquetball courts, and a locker room. They will be added onto the backside of the community center.

Right now, the mayor says their community sports are growing so quickly they can’t fit within the current center. He says they are having to rent gym space from local schools.

“Our youth indoor sports -- basketball, volleyball is just busting at the seams it’s so big,” said Mayor Picklesimer. “Our pickleball community is busting at the seams it’s so bit. I’m very excited to add a second gym to our community center.”

He is expecting the project to be complete in about 18 months and says he can’t wait for the ribbon cutting so Chelsea residents will have more room to play in the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.