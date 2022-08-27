FIRST ALERT: Muggy morning with patches of fog, afternoon showers lingering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patchy areas of dense fog may develop early this morning, reducing visibilities to less than one mile across portions of the area. The low clouds and fog should break up early this morning. A weak disturbance over the Southeast has limited potential to bring a few rain areas especially to West Alabama later today but a front to the north is expected to stall leaving our region with partly cloudy skies and only a few scattered showers or thunderstorm possibilities and highs near seasonal averages around 90.

Out the door forecast, 8/27/22 (WBRC)

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast through the weekend leaving us with a generally drier forecast although with plenty of moisture still available there will continue to be a chance for scattered showers through tomorrow. A weak front will approach the Southeast Monday and approach Alabama by Tuesday leaving our area with above average rain chances but limiting afternoon high temperatures and Heat Index Values next week. By mid-week the higher rain chances, however, may be pushed further south although humidity will likely remain high through week’s end.

Meanwhile in the Tropics, The National Hurricane Center says a broad and complex area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The interaction of this feature with an approaching tropical wave could support some gradual development of the system during the early and middle parts of next week while it moves slowly west/northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance for tropical storm formation remains low at 30%. In the Eastern Caribbean Sea, a trough of low pressure located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for slow development of this system during the early or middle part of next week while it moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the central and northwest Caribbean. Slow formation is expected with the chance now at 20% over the next five days.

