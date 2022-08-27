BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The heat and humidity has kicked back into high gear on Saturday, a trend that will carry with us into the start of the work week. True to summertime form, some pop-up showers and storms have also fired up this afternoon on our First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar, with storms producing pockets of rain and some cloud-to-ground lightning. Activity will fade away after sunset, and we will be left with a partly cloudy sky and a warm and muggy night ahead. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s for Sunday morning with some patchy fog possible. Tomorrow will bring another dose of hot sunshine with highs climbing into the low 90s and feels-like temperatures into the upper 90s in spots. More clouds will bubble up in the afternoon, and once again, we have a 40% chance of some pop-up showers and storms around. Otherwise, staying hot and humid!

FIRST ALERT: Back to typical summertime shenanigans (WBRC)

WEEK AHEAD: The start of the work week will feature more seasonable August weather with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s and humidity running high. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of hit-or-miss storms during the heat of the day. Mornings will run mild and humid with patchy fog possible for the morning commute. Our Next Big Thing will be a weak front moving across the state on Wednesday that will bring rain chances down for Wednesday and at least Thursday; rain coverage will top out at 10-20% for mid-week. Mornings will be a touch more comfortable by Thursday and Friday mornings -- less humid and temperatures down pleasantly in the 60s! Very fitting as Thursday is September 1st, the first day of meteorological fall. The afternoons will still be hot, but fortunately less muggy, with highs in the low 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Heading into the holiday weekend, some moisture gradually sneaks back into the Southeast, bringing rain chances up to 20-30% Friday and over the weekend under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 90 with lows near 70. Right now, NEXT Sunday and Labor Day look the driest, but the forecast can and will change, so stay up to date on any changes through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The National Hurricane Center has highlighted three possible areas for tropical development over the next several days. The tropical wave out in the middle of the Atlantic has the most favorable likelihood of the three, with a medium chance of development into the middle of next week. There is no guarantee any of these would even make it into the Gulf or put any damper on your holiday weekend plans, but some tropical moisture looks to at least enter the Gulf by next weekend. So, somewhere along the Gulf Coast could be in store for some wet weather. We’ll keep you posted! The next names on the list are Danielle, Earl, and Fiona. The Atlantic Hurricane season runs through the end of November with the peak of activity typically in September.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.