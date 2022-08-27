LawCall
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car

The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on...
The deputy said he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on the hood of the car(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers.

The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.

Thrower says that he saw one goat climbing into the driver’s side of the vehicle and another on the hood of the car. Thrower said he leaves his car door open occasionally because he has had to retreat from canines in the past.

Here’s a little Friday funny humor to lighten your evening. While working patrol division nothing is considered routine:...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 26, 2022

Deputy Thrower took videos and pictures of the goats and they were included in the Facebook post.

