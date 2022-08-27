LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.

Latest News

Three woman are suing Talladega College, alleging they were mistreated as school employees.
3 women suing Talladega College, alleging workplace mistreatment
A Jefferson County couple visited Ukraine to provide relief, money, and supplies.
Jefferson County couple visits Ukraine to provide supplies
Women suing Talladega College, allege workplace mistreatment
Women suing Talladega College, allege workplace mistreatment
Car drove into house in Talladega
Car drove into house in Talladega