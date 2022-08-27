2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.

TPD says the girl’s mother, Taneil Bolden and the mother’s boyfriend, Antonio Hasberry, were identified and interviewed. After an investigation, TPD obtained several felony and misdemeanor warrants with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Hasberry is charged with Attempted Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Dwelling, Certain Persons Forbidden to Carry a Firearm, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to TPD. Hasberry’s bond has been set to approximately $180,000. Bolden is charged with Assault in the First Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. TPD says Bolden’s bond has been set to $45,000.

If contact is made with either individual, TPD says to call your local authorities by dialing 911. TPD is asking that anyone with additional information on this case call (205) 849-2811 during normal business hours to speak with the Detective’s Division.

