West Alabama hospital looking for lots of healthcare workers

GREENE CO., Ala, (WBRC) - A west Alabama hospital is in dire need of healthcare workers. In fact, one hospital board member says it’s the worst shortage in the history of the Greene County Health System.

Greene County hospital has more than 100 employees but needs at least 50 more, and the jobs range from needing RNs to lab technicians. Greene County hospital board member Shirley Edwards has never seen anything like it.

“Because the workers that are working, I am quite sure they are tired,” said hospital board member Shirley Edwards.

Tired, working overtime, toiling away to make up the gap. Hospital leaders say the number of openings is due to one thing, and one thing only.

“Because of COVID-19, the virus and it’s just a shortage of aides and nurses,” Edwards said.

The hospital is specifically looking for RNs, LPNs, lab technicians, billing coders and CNAs. Some of these positions are eligible for signing bonuses anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000.

“Different rates for each sing-on,” Edwards added.

Shirley Edwards admitted the recruiting could be more of a challenge because of the hospital’s location; rural, not a well-populated area.

“You just do the best you can and keep working,” Edwards said.

Shirley Edwards is quick to point out patient care has not been sacrificed and applauds the administrator and hospital workers for doing heroic work.

