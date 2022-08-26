Talladega Fire and Rescue: Driver slams into house following pursuit, causes gas leak

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, lost control of the car and hit a house causing a gas leak, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue.

Rescue personnel said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 500 block of East Street.

Talladega Fire Rescue Crews said when they arrived on scene the car was partially in the house which caused structural collapse and an active gas leak from a service line under the car.

Law enforcement said one man, who was involved in a pursuit, was still in the car and could be armed. Two other patients got themselves out and they were taken to a hospital.

With the active gas leak underneath the car, the instability of the home, and a potentially armed person in the car, law enforcement officers said they did not want to take risks approaching the car and potentially harming anyone on scene. After approximately 30 minutes the decision was made to approach the car to determine the man’s injuries.

Driver slams into house causing gas leak at Talladega home (Talladega Fire and Rescue)

Driver slams into house causing gas leak at Talladega home (Talladega Fire and Rescue)

Driver slams into house causing gas leak at Talladega home (Talladega Fire and Rescue)

That’s when law enforcement noticed the man had what appeared to be a firearm. SWAT officers with Talladega PD were then called in to secure the area and render the scene safe for gas crews, fire and EMS personnel.

Once the was scene safe, TFD crews got the man out of the car with the assistance of SWAT officers.

He was then taken to an unknown hospital. Crews then waited for the removal of the vehicle from the home and partially stabilized the home temporarily.

The duplex home was occupied at the time but no one was hurt. The people in the home were told they would not be able to stay there due to life safety hazards. The gas, water and power were secured to the home and scene was turned over to Alabama State Troopers.

From Talladega Fire and Rescue: “This was a unique and complicated situation that brought very dangerous risks to Law Enforcement, EMS and Fire Department personnel on scene and potential bystanders in the area. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected in this incident.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.