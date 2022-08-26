Safe House of Shelby County needs funding

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Domestic violence can happen to anyone regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion.

In 2021, Safe House of Shelby County served 380 domestic violence victims. 106 victims were housed in their emergency shelter.

In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s numbers with 439 domestic violence individuals, 89 of them housed in their emergency shelter.

Executive Director, Janelle Sierra said clients from Shelby County represent 64 percent of their total client population and 50 percent of their 2000 crisis hotline calls a year come from Shelby County.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic and current economic instability just provide additional triggers to families that may already be in that cycle of violence,” Sierra said. “We see a continuous increased need with reduced funding.”

The majority of their funding comes from federal and state grants, however that funding is not stable, with significant reductions in the last couple of years while their clients continue to increase.

“Domestic violence usually encompasses some method of control or manipulation,” Sierra said. “There can be physical, but it often encompasses sexual violence that we don’t always talk about or emotional violence.”

When they are contacted, individuals meet with their advocates who are trauma informed to assess their needs.

“We have emergency shelter, we have counseling for individuals and groups, we provide educational resources whether that’s training from one of our advocates or from a referral,” Sierra said. “We have parenting classes, case management and provide legal advocacy if they need a protection order or a divorce.”

To help continue their work the safe house is holding a fundraising event this weekend at oak mountain state park

