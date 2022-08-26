LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs

(DJ Jones)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County is closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs. Officials expect this to affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama Department of Transportation has closed State Highway 119, also known as Cahaba Valley Road, to one lane of traffic in the area of Broken Bow South.

Officials say the road closure is to address an emergency water utility repair.

Motorists are encouraged to identify alternate routes of travel. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County Highway Department have been in communication with the Shelby County Board of Education to make appropriate plans for afternoon bus traffic.


embed google maps in wordpress

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

Latest News

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue...
Crash closes lanes of I-65 NB near mile marker 271
US280 WB @ MP5.0 at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills.
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
Road project impact on Alabama football games
Crash on I-459 SB before Hwy 150 causing major delays