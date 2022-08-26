Portion of Cahaba Valley Road closed to 1 lane for emergency road repairs

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of Cahaba Valley Road in North Shelby County is closed to one lane of traffic for emergency road repairs. Officials expect this to affect afternoon school traffic and commuter traffic.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Alabama Department of Transportation has closed State Highway 119, also known as Cahaba Valley Road, to one lane of traffic in the area of Broken Bow South.

Officials say the road closure is to address an emergency water utility repair.

Motorists are encouraged to identify alternate routes of travel. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County Highway Department have been in communication with the Shelby County Board of Education to make appropriate plans for afternoon bus traffic.

