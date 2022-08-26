LawCall
Pedestrian hit and killed in Bessemer

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer.


The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Deadly overnight shooting on Finley Blvd
Multiple people injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting in Birmingham
