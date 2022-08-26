Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County.

The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.

His cause of death is pending, but the coroner said there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Hodge is believed to have originally lived in Oneonta, but was currently living in the 8300 block of Vassar Avenue in Birmingham, which is near the location where he was found. The coroner said his mother lived in Oneonta, but all attempts to locate her have failed.

If you have any information please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

