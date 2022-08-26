LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family

Robert Wesley Hodge
Robert Wesley Hodge(Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County.

The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.


embed code google maps

His cause of death is pending, but the coroner said there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Hodge is believed to have originally lived in Oneonta, but was currently living in the 8300 block of Vassar Avenue in Birmingham, which is near the location where he was found. The coroner said his mother lived in Oneonta, but all attempts to locate her have failed.

If you have any information please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 150 at Morgan Road.
Man hit and killed in Bessemer
Fatal shooting on Finely Blvd
Multiple people injured, man killed in overnight shooting in Birmingham
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Bessemer
Pedestrian Hit and Killed in Bessemer
Hoover city leaders are trying to figure out the best way to deal with short term rentals like...
Hoover city leaders considering regulating short-term rentals