It all starts here: College football kicks off in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football season officially kicks off at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery!

This Saturday, Jacksonville State will take on Stephen F. Austin. Up to 14,000 people are expected to pack the stands, city officials say.

This game is the first nationally televised college football game of the 2022 season. It is being broadcasted by ESPN with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.

Because of the game, traffic around Cramton Bowl and downtown Montgomery is expected to be affected. The city says some roads around the area will be closed:

  • Madison Avenue from Jackson Street to Capitol Parkway
  • Hall Street from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue

A parking pass will be required for lots A and B and required to enter Hall Street.

This is the parking map for the 2022 FCS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery.
This is the parking map for the 2022 FCS Kickoff Classic in Montgomery.((Source: Montgomery Kickoff Classic))

Here is a list of items allowed and NOT allowed inside the stadium:

  • All bags should be clear 12″ x 12″ or smaller
  • Spectators may not bring food or beverage into Cramton Bowl.
  • Cans, bottles, coolers, fireworks, horns, whistles, or other hard objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles are prohibited. These items can create a serious hazard and a threat to personal well-being and the comfort of others. For this reason, concession stand operators are required to serve beverages in plastic or paper containers.
  • Cameras with lenses 12″ or smaller will be permitted; however, camera cases are prohibited.
  • Binoculars are permitted; however, binocular cases are prohibited.
  • Video cameras and camcorders are prohibited for this game.
  • Headphone radios and cell phones are permitted.
  • Small backpacks, purses, and small diaper bags are permitted.
  • Umbrellas are prohibited.
  • Metal poles on flags are prohibited.

All spectators will be subject to search, officials say.

Map of Cramton Bowl for the FCS Kickoff Classic.
Map of Cramton Bowl for the FCS Kickoff Classic.((Source: Montgomery Kickoff Classic))

For more information about the game or to purchase tickets, visit this link.

