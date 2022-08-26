LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Hoover City Schools goes farm to table with USDA program

Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program
Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program(Hoover City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools students and staff have new options for fruits and vegetables.

The Hoover City Schools District (HCS) is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm to School Program, which promotes providing fresh, healthy, homegrown food options to students.

HCS Child Nutrition Program Director Melinda Bonner says this year the child nutrition program is able to get local produce through a Birmingham distributor to all 16 school sites.

Bonner said, “We’re excited to partner with local farmers in Alabama. The Department of Agriculture has promoted Farm to School for many years, and this year we’ve been able to reach out and source local peaches from J. Durbin Farms in Clanton, Alabama; cherry tomatoes from Chandler Mountain in Steele, Alabama; and watermelon from Haynes Farms in Cullman, Alabama. It means a lot to us to use our funds to support local farmers in the state and educate the students on where their food is grown. These foods we’re bringing in seasonally also have more nutritional benefits.”

Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program
Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program(Hoover City Schools)
Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program
Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program(Hoover City Schools)

According to the National Farm to School Network, the purpose of the Farm to School Program is to enrich the connection communities have with fresh, healthy food and local food producers by enhancing food purchasing and education practices at schools.

Bridget Thomas, cafeteria manager at Bluff Park Elementary School, said, “I love it because it lets kids eat different food they may not get at home. I think it’s a great way to feed kids and take care of our Alabama farmers. I’ve heard from the farmers, and they tell me how they appreciate it, and it helps them.”

According to the USDA, since the Farm to School Program’s inception in 2013, the department has awarded nearly $75 million in Farm to School Grants, funding more than 1,000 projects across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022
Forbes names Hoover City Schools one of Best Employers in 2022
WBRC received a call Thursday morning from a concerned teacher about fighting happening at...
Birmingham City Schools says there are no SRO at its middle schools, teachers express concern
Source: WBRC video
Concerns about no SROs at B'ham City Middle Schools
If you’re a Birmingham City School parent with children in kindergarten through third grade,...
Birmingham City Schools, city partner for literacy town hall