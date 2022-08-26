Hoover city leaders considering regulating short-term rentals

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city leaders are trying to figure out the best way to deal with short term rentals like Airbnb’s.

There are approximately 230 to 250 short term rentals operating in Hoover according to city council president John Lyda. Lyda says city council is now having conversations about how to zone and regulate those rentals.

Lyda has received complaints from residents about who’s coming and going in their neighborhoods among other things. Lyda tells us this effort isn’t about getting rid of short-term rentals.

“We want to embrace the technology. We want to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that’s behind this, but we want to make sure they are in the right parts of the city. So I think you’ll see us move to somewhat of a middle ground where we welcome them but we want to have some control over where they operate and operate safely,” Lyda said.

A few cities in the metro are regulating short term rentals including Helena by putting them in zones. Lyda says that’s something Hoover could do as well. We’ll keep you updated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.