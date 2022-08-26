LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Heart Gallery Alabama: Shea

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Darla “Shea,” born June 2004, likes to sing, draw and cook. She is creative and spends a lot of time on TikTok looking for inspiration. She loves to go antiquing. She also enjoys anime.

She is a very artistic child who is passionate about art. An ideal day for Shea includes being outside, drawing and writing. She enjoys singing and being involved in choir. She will do well with a patient and understanding family.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
NASA releases audio from a black hole that is a perfect addition to your Halloween playlist.
NASA releases spooky audio of a black hole

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Shea
Finding community while experiencing grief
Finding community while experiencing grief
The Talladega High School Marching Tiger Band is one of those groups that always comes...
Be prepared for a great show from the Talladega High School Marching Tiger band
Kiwibot food delivery.
Kiwibot food delivery robots now at Jacksonville State University