Forbes names Hoover City Schools one of Best Employers in 2022

Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools was named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile our fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers By State. The list is divided into 51 rankings—one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia—and was compiled by surveying 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Surveys were conducted anonymously.

“My initial reaction was wow,” said Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee O. Fowler. “Then, the more I considered the honor, I realized that naming us was probably an easy decision. The Board, all employees, students, city leaders, and the community all work collaboratively to make Hoover City Schools a great place to work.”

The rankings were determined based on several things, including the safety of the work environment, compensation, and opportunities for advancement.

Hoover City Schools was named fourth on the list for Alabama. The school system was founded in 1987.

