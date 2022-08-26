First Alert for the chance to see widely scattered showers and storms Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! The good news about the upcoming weekend is that our chances of rain appear to be lower than what we’ve seen all week long. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with more cloud cover to our south. I do think we’ll see some much-needed sunshine today. We see some showers along the Gulf Coast and into parts of Louisiana and Georgia. The main energy responsible for our wet weather is starting to weaken and dissipate, so we are not expecting any organized clusters of rain or storms over the next three days. Temperatures this morning are near average with most of us in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out patchy fog in some spots this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. If you plan on driving towards Montgomery this morning, you’ll likely encounter dense fog. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Just use caution if you plan on being on the roadways before 9 AM. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. With some extra sunshine, temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the mid 80s. A few spots could briefly warm into the upper 80s. Winds will likely come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will remain muggy today, so we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance to see rain today will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Several spots will likely remain dry today. If you are planning to be out this evening to attend high school football games or to see some baseball at Regions Field, I think our weather will be mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm before 10 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The area of low pressure responsible for the wet weather across the Southeast will finally push off to the east allowing us to see lower rain chances over the weekend. We’ll likely start the weekend morning hours dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. I would plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few spots could be close to 90°F. When you factor in the humidity and warmer temperatures, the heat index could climb well into the mid to upper 90s. Stay cool and don’t forget to apply the sunscreen! With muggy conditions in place, we will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms Saturday. Sunday could end up a little wetter at 40%. No need to cancel outdoor plans for the threat of rain and storms. Just note that the best chance to see rain will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. Just remember to seek shelter and go inside if you hear thunder or see lightning.

Next Big Thing: The warm and muggy pattern will stay with us going into next week. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances next week will increase to 40% as we head into Monday and Tuesday. Our weather models hint that another weak cold front could impact us as we head into September. The second half of next week could trend slightly drier, but it all depends on how far south the front moves through Central Alabama. We’ll hold on to a 20-30% chance for showers and storms Wednesday through Friday of next week. I see no signs of very dry air, cooler temperatures, heatwaves, or organized threats for severe weather.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first tropical wave impacted the Windward Islands yesterday and has made its way into the eastern Caribbean. It remains very disorganized with limited thunderstorms. If this system can hold itself together, environmental conditions could become more favorable as it moves into the western Caribbean. The chance to develop over the next five days remains at 20%. It’ll be something to watch over the next seven days, but it has no immediate concerns to the United States. The second tropical wave located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Our long-range models are more aggressive on this system developing next week. It remains too early to know if it’ll impact the United States. We are entering the peak of the season, so it’s very normal to start seeing an uptick in tropical activity. The hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

