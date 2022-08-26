Community members help clean-up after public works crews spend 8 days cleaning Wylam neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham said illegal dumping is rampant lately in the Wylam neighborhood. They’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash in the last week. They said it is because Wylam is a hot-spot for illegal dumping, with people coming from all over to use empty lots as dump sites. Residents said they’ve had enough.

“We are in a desperate situation of illegal dumping,” Wylam resident Sandra Lawrence said. “People have chosen this spot to bring refuge in from other areas and dump here. Mattresses, washing machines, dryers, bathtubs, anything a person should be taking to a dump, they bring here.”

Birmingham Public Works has spent the last eight days working to clean the area, but Lawrence said it’s not enough.

“There has been minimum progress,” Lawrence said. “This used to be loaded to the trees with trash.”

She said she knows crews are understaffed, but it’s not fair to the residents.

“If we have to live like this, what do you expect to come out of the communities,” she said. “How do you retain people in these communities?”

The city said the bulk garbage is because of illegal dumping, but resident William Hicks said he thinks it is because of evictions.

“Most of the people who have trash everywhere are Section 8 or rentals,” Hicks said. “If you get put out, your stuff is put on the side of the road. When you get evicted, they take your stuff and just throw it out on the side of the road.”

Hicks said it will usually stay there until the city comes. He said it is usually around once a month, but they hope to soon see more.

“We need to put HOA’S in place,” Hicks said. “Homeowner associations. That way we can hold accountable to all the people that own those properties.”

Lawrence said she is working with an organization to help organize community cleanups.

“We will be out as a community picking up this garbage that the city hasn’t been able to pick up for years,” she said. “Community members must take responsibility for their own community. We all know a clean neighborhood promotes health, good mental health, and good physical health.”

Lawrence said the neighborhood is gathering together to clean up Wylam on Saturday, September 3.

