LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions

BPD promotions
BPD promotions(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26.

Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors.

Birmingham Police Department promotions
Birmingham Police Department promotions(Birmingham Police Department)

The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex.


embed code google maps

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s numbers with 439 domestic violence...
Safe House of Shelby County needs funding
Auburn AD Allen Greene. (Source: WBRC video)
‘I’m confident we leave Auburn Athletics stronger than when we arrived’: AD Allen Greene leaving Auburn
Hoover City Schools in Farm to Table program
Hoover City Schools goes farm to table with USDA program
A west Alabama hospital is in dire need of healthcare workers. In fact, one hospital board...
West Alabama hospital looking for lots of healthcare workers