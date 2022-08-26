Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26.

Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors.

Birmingham Police Department promotions (Birmingham Police Department)

The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

