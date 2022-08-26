Addiction Prevention Coalition aims to educate to help prevent overdose deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl is the leading killer of overdose deaths in Jefferson County. To date, the coroner’s office has reported 248 overdose deaths, 201 of them linked to Fentanyl.

Michaela Smith with the Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) said an addiction can start with a prescription to painkillers.

“We see a lot of times that people get into things, and they really don’t know what it is. Fentanyl is one of those things,” said Smith.

APC offers peer support, harm reduction, education on substance use disorders, and help with recovery programs.

Smith said now more than ever, breaking the stigma can help saves the lives of people struggling.

“It might be something that you’re terrified to do, but there are people who actually care about you and want to make you be able to live a long and healthy life,” Smith continued.

You can get trained to administer Narcan online for free through the Jefferson County Health Department.

Information on APC, including upcoming events, can be found here.

