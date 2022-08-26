LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Addiction Prevention Coalition aims to educate to help prevent overdose deaths

(WAFB)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl is the leading killer of overdose deaths in Jefferson County. To date, the coroner’s office has reported 248 overdose deaths, 201 of them linked to Fentanyl.

Michaela Smith with the Addiction Prevention Coalition (APC) said an addiction can start with a prescription to painkillers.

“We see a lot of times that people get into things, and they really don’t know what it is. Fentanyl is one of those things,” said Smith.

APC offers peer support, harm reduction, education on substance use disorders, and help with recovery programs.

Smith said now more than ever, breaking the stigma can help saves the lives of people struggling.

“It might be something that you’re terrified to do, but there are people who actually care about you and want to make you be able to live a long and healthy life,” Smith continued.

You can get trained to administer Narcan online for free through the Jefferson County Health Department.

Information on APC, including upcoming events, can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez
Services planned Saturday for Mount Vernon police officer killed in Baldwin County wreck
Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.
9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
Two boys were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington Thursday night.
MCSO: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 boys