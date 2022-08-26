AAATC Asian chicken lettuce wraps

AAATC’s Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Sesame oil

3/4 lb boneless skinless chicken

1/2 lb firm tofu

1/2 bell pepper, diced

1 Tbsp minced ginger

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup dark beer

1/2 cup Hoisin sauce

1 Tbsp chili paste

1/2 cup chopped cashews

Lettuce of choice (using Romaine today)

Directions:

Heat oil in pan and cook chicken to 165 degrees.

Add pepper, tofu, ginger, garlic, 1/2 of hoisin sauce, beer, and chili paste. Wash your lettuce, pat dry, and fill with the chicken mixture. Add cashews. Pour the remaining hoisin sauce over the chicken. This is a great entertaining idea, and super easy to make!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.