AAATC Asian chicken lettuce wraps

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AAATC’s Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp Sesame oil

3/4 lb boneless skinless chicken

1/2 lb firm tofu

1/2 bell pepper, diced

1 Tbsp minced ginger

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup dark beer

1/2 cup Hoisin sauce

1 Tbsp chili paste

1/2 cup chopped cashews

Lettuce of choice (using Romaine today)

Directions:

Heat oil in pan and cook chicken to 165 degrees.

Add pepper, tofu, ginger, garlic, 1/2 of hoisin sauce, beer, and chili paste. Wash your lettuce, pat dry, and fill with the chicken mixture. Add cashews. Pour the remaining hoisin sauce over the chicken. This is a great entertaining idea, and super easy to make!

