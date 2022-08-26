9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old child was attacked by dogs, according to Gadsden Police.

Officers said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:11 pm, they were called to the 600 block of Grant Street for a 9-year-old child that had been attacked by dogs.

One of the dogs was removed from the scene by animal control officers; however, the other dog could not be located, according to officers. Officers confirmed to WBRC FOX6 one of the dogs did belong to the family, and the other was a stray.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Right now we do not have information on the child’s injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

