LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden

9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old child was attacked by dogs, according to Gadsden Police.

Officers said on August 24, 2022, at approximately 5:11 pm, they were called to the 600 block of Grant Street for a 9-year-old child that had been attacked by dogs.

One of the dogs was removed from the scene by animal control officers; however, the other dog could not be located, according to officers. Officers confirmed to WBRC FOX6 one of the dogs did belong to the family, and the other was a stray.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. Right now we do not have information on the child’s injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.


embed code google maps

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

Addiction Prevention Coalition aims to educate to help prevent overdose deaths
Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez
Services planned Saturday for Mount Vernon police officer killed in Baldwin County wreck
Jemison woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Chilton Co.
Two boys were killed in a mobile home fire in Irvington Thursday night.
MCSO: Mobile home fire claims lives of 2 boys