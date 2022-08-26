3 Talladega College employees file lawsuit alleging they were harassed, not paid overtime

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three employees filed a federal lawsuit against Talladega College alleging the college routinely failed to pay them overtime and subjected them to a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment.

The women are represented by Artur Davis and Arnold Lizana.

Filed Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the Northern District of Alabama, the lawsuit states the women were employed as housekeepers. The lawsuit alleges the employees were sexually harassed, including unwanted fondling and touching, by an inmate assigned to Talladega College through a work release program in 2021.

The lawsuit states the women were afraid they’d lose their jobs or would be retaliated against if they complained or reported the alleged instances.

“These women worked in an atmosphere of exploitation and intimidation when they were simply trying to earn money to survive,” said Davis. Davis confirmed the attorneys are also filing charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). “Our grandmothers told these kinds of stories and they have no place in today’s workforce.”

Talladega College sent this statement to WBRC FOX6 News: “We are aware of this lawsuit and our counsel is addressing the lawsuit on behalf of the College.”

