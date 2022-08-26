LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

3 Talladega College employees file lawsuit alleging they were harassed, not paid overtime

(Staff)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Three employees filed a federal lawsuit against Talladega College alleging the college routinely failed to pay them overtime and subjected them to a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment.

The women are represented by Artur Davis and Arnold Lizana.

Filed Thursday, August 25, 2022, in the Northern District of Alabama, the lawsuit states the women were employed as housekeepers. The lawsuit alleges the employees were sexually harassed, including unwanted fondling and touching, by an inmate assigned to Talladega College through a work release program in 2021.

The lawsuit states the women were afraid they’d lose their jobs or would be retaliated against if they complained or reported the alleged instances.

“These women worked in an atmosphere of exploitation and intimidation when they were simply trying to earn money to survive,” said Davis. Davis confirmed the attorneys are also filing charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). “Our grandmothers told these kinds of stories and they have no place in today’s workforce.”

Talladega College sent this statement to WBRC FOX6 News: “We are aware of this lawsuit and our counsel is addressing the lawsuit on behalf of the College.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Alabama DHR rolling out summer P-EBT benefits
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional...
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say

Latest News

A west Alabama hospital is in dire need of healthcare workers. In fact, one hospital board...
West Alabama hospital looking for lots of healthcare workers
9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
9-year-old child attacked by dogs in Gadsden
In 2022, Safe House of Shelby County surpassed last year’s numbers with 439 domestic violence...
Safe House of Shelby County needs funding
One in maybe 700,000 people get struck by lightning, and while that seems uncommon, for one...
Chelsea teenager struck by lightning