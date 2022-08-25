LawCall
Woman arrested after rack of clothes at store intentionally set on fire, investigators say

The St. George Fire Protection District said this woman stole clothes from a store after her...
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported a woman was arrested following an arson investigation after a rack of clothes at a store was intentionally set on fire on Saturday, Aug. 13.

A search warrant was executed for the woman, identified as Jerdae Tanner, on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Tanner was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators said the fire happened at Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane around 5 p.m.

Investigators said the fire happened at Carter’s retail store on Siegen Lane around 5 p.m.(St. George Fire Protection District)

They added the burning clothing rack was on the sidewalk just outside the store and a customer helped move it away from the building to prevent the flames from spreading to the store.

According to SGFPD, workers at the store reported a woman and her two sons, who appeared to be twins under the age of 10, were responsible for setting the fire. Investigators said the woman stuffed several articles of clothing into her purse after the two boys lit the fire.

This is the car a woman suspected of arson is believed to have left a store parking lot in on Aug. 13, 2022.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Fire officials said surveillance video showed the woman and the boys walking into the store and setting the fire. They added the woman left the parking lot in a white sedan.

