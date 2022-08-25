LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Virtual rapper dropped by record label after racism complaints

FN Meka, using the avatar of a Black male cyborg with a partly shaved head and green braids,...
FN Meka, using the avatar of a Black male cyborg with a partly shaved head and green braids, debuted its first single under the major music label Capitol Records earlier this month.(FNMeka)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major music label Capitol Records has dropped a newly-debuted “robot rapper” amid criticism that the virtual character was offensive to Black artists.

FN Meka, using the avatar of a Black male cyborg with a partly shaved head and green braids, debuted its first single under the record label earlier this month.

But Capitol Records said Tuesday that it has “severed ties with the FN Meka project, effective immediately” and called its decision to sign the project “insensitive.”

The label also apologized for “not asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it.”

The decision comes after industry professionals said the character was fashioned out of reductive stereotypes.

A nonprofit activist group posted an open letter to Capitol Records, calling on the label to drop the character and remove it from all platforms. The group also demanded that all funds spent on the project be directed toward causes that support young Black artists.

FN Meka is a project of the label Factory New, the first in what the company hoped would be a roster of virtual music artists. It is generated partly by artificial intelligence but voiced by a real human.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
Source: WBRC video
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day workweek
2 bodies found in Wylam community Tuesday morning
UPDATE: Bodies of man, woman found in Wylam community Tuesday morning

Latest News

200 tons of bulk trash picked up in Wylam this week
Birmingham Public Works crews spend over a week cleaning illegal dumping sites in Wylam neighborhood
Paxton, 9, was underwater for more than 10 minutes when his family's truck rolled into a Utah...
Retired park ranger saves boy, 9, after family truck sinks
A retired park ranger made several attempts to get to the submerged boy before he was able to...
Boy, 9, in ICU after nearly drowning when family truck rolls into water
Pete Arredondo, the police chief of Uvalde schools, faces possible firing Wednesday after a...
Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting