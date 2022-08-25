Village Tavern: Avocado Toast

Ingredients:

Multi-grain Bread, Toasted

1/2 cup Fresh Guacamole (Recipe Follows)

1 teaspoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil As Needed

Roasted Grape Tomatoes (Recipe Follows)

As Needed Goat Cheese

2 eggs crumbled

5-6 eggs poached

Fresh Baby Arugula Leaves

1 cup hot hash browns

Directions:

1. Toast both sides of the bread coat to coat evenly, until golden brown. (This is critical in giving structure to the sandwich and preventing it to be soggy).

2. Place multi-grain bread on the serving plate and cover with fresh guacamole coat to coat.

3. Drizzle 1 tsp. of extra virgin olive oil on top of the toast.

4. Evenly distribute 5 roasted grape tomatoes and crumbled goat cheese.

5. Place poached eggs on top.

6. Garnish with fresh baby arugula.

7. Serve with Hash Browns if desired.

FRESH GUACAMOLE:

INGREDIENTS :

1 ½ LBS. Hass avocado, ripe 3 Tablespoons Lime Juice, fresh 1 Cup Roma Tomatoes, diced 1/4″ ½ Cup Red Onion, diced 1/8″ 1 Bunch Cilantro, fresh, chopped 2 teaspoons Kosher Salt PROCEDURE 1. Using a knife, cut the avocados in half, remove the pit, scoop out the flesh and place it in a mixing bowl with the fresh lime juice. 2. Using a fork, potato masher or wooden spoon, smash the avocado until there are only small chunks visible. 3. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix until well incorporated. 4. Cover the container with plastic wrap. 5. Store and refrigerate. ROASTED GRAPE TOMATOES Approximate Yield: 1 ½ Cups INGREDIENTS 3 Cups Grape Tomatoes As Needed Extra Virgin Olive Oil ½ teaspoon Kosher Salt ¼ teaspoon Black Pepper, coarse grind PROCEDURE 1. Pre-heat the oven to 350 F. 2. In a mixing bowl, place the grape tomatoes. Drizzle with oil, season with kosher salt and black pepper. Toss to coat. 3. Place on a ½ sheet pan. 4. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes until skin breaks. 5. Store, label, rotate and refrigerate.

