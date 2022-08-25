Sideline Game of the Week Preview: Moody vs. Sylacauga

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Blue Devils set to host Sylacauga Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week!

Moody coming off a big win in week one. It was impressive enough to crack the 5A Top 10!

First-year Head Coach Jake Ganus is excited for the potential of this year’s team, but reminding his players to stay humble and work.

“We can’t look at the stuff, Nick Saban said it best when he said rat poison, our team, Moody has been on the fringe for a long time,” Ganus said. “If we start reading stuff about us being good, I mean we have won one game - we haven’t done anything.”

Well, the school has done something to its stadium! Moody gets to play on a new turf field Friday night! We’ll be live on WBRC from Moody starting at 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.

