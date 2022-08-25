Shelby County woman helping single mother in Ukraine

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - As the war continues in Ukraine, you might be looking for ways to help out.

In Shelby County, one woman is selling handmade dolls made by a woman in Ukraine.

Kathy Ellis found single mother Natalia selling handmade dolls online.

After Ellis messaged her about purchasing some of the dolls, she found that Natalia was from Ukraine.

To support herself and her four-year-old daughter, she hands sews each of the dolls.

Ellis said it’s all about helping someone dealing with the unimaginable.

“The city that she lives in has been bombed, she hears the air raid sirens going off about 10 times a day she said, which I just can’t imagine living like that,” Ellis said. “I’m just trying to do my best and my part in helping this single mother out and sell her dolls for her. I’m hoping that I get a good response and people come in and buy them.”

The dolls can be purchased here at stagecoach antiques and will soon be available at Shades Mountain Mercantile in Hoover.

The dolls are 20 to 35 dollars each.

