Samson Police asking for assistance in locating missing child

By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brent Johnson.

Brent Michael Johnson, 16, was last seen on August 24, 2022 at around 2:45 PM. He was wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, back and white tennis shoes, and a gray backpack, on North Broad Street in Samson, Alabama.

He is believed to have gotten into a vehicle believed to be a white Toyota Corolla with Florida tags. The vehicle was last seen on video headed East toward Geneva.

His family lives in Samson and does not know who would pick up their child.

He willingly got into the backseat of the car and the incident seemed to be planned.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brent Johnson, please contact the Samson Police Department at 334-898-7118 or call 911.

