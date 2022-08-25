LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Plays That Matter: Meet a high school freshman doing work on and off the field

Freshman Braxton Wilson picks up trash
Freshman Braxton Wilson picks up trash(Jeremy Phillips)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is launching a weekly series called “Plays that Matter.”

Every week, a high school student will be featured for the work they’re doing outside the lines.

Horsebend Bend freshman Braxton Wilson did something different Friday night after the Generals’ win over Wadley.

“Most people are hanging out with their girlfriends, or their friends, but instead, he chose to go up there and pick up some trash,” Horseshoe Bend Head Coach, Jeremy Phillips, said.

Phlllips caught the moment on camera. Folks on social media are still praising the running back for cleaning up after others - sharing the photo more than 1,000 times.

“I didn’t think an act like that would go so viral,” Wilson said.

He said the team spent countless time this summer sprucing up the stadium.

“Everybody was working hard, pressure washing, cleaning up our stadiums, I didn’t want it to look a mess again,” Wilson said.

So the 14-year-old did what he always strives to do.

“I think people should care about their community, not trash it and be messy and stuff,” Wilson said.

Philips said Wilson’s character is something anyone can learn from.

“Hey, it doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a seventh grader, you can show leadership by doing actions,” Phillips said.

Whether it’s on the field or in the stands, Wilson is making plays that matter.

“I hope it takes me far in life, I’ll keep doing it until I become something big,” Wilson added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend....
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence

Latest News

The Talladega High School Marching Tiger Band is one of those groups that always comes...
Be prepared for a great show from the Talladega High School Marching Tiger band
Sideline Game of the Week Preview: Moody vs. Sylacauga
Source: WBRC video
Sideline GOW Preview: Sylacauga vs. Moody
WBRC Sideline
Sideline Week 1 Schedule