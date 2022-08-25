Plays That Matter: Meet a high school freshman doing work on and off the field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC is launching a weekly series called “Plays that Matter.”

Every week, a high school student will be featured for the work they’re doing outside the lines.

Horsebend Bend freshman Braxton Wilson did something different Friday night after the Generals’ win over Wadley.

“Most people are hanging out with their girlfriends, or their friends, but instead, he chose to go up there and pick up some trash,” Horseshoe Bend Head Coach, Jeremy Phillips, said.

Phlllips caught the moment on camera. Folks on social media are still praising the running back for cleaning up after others - sharing the photo more than 1,000 times.

“I didn’t think an act like that would go so viral,” Wilson said.

He said the team spent countless time this summer sprucing up the stadium.

“Everybody was working hard, pressure washing, cleaning up our stadiums, I didn’t want it to look a mess again,” Wilson said.

So the 14-year-old did what he always strives to do.

“I think people should care about their community, not trash it and be messy and stuff,” Wilson said.

Philips said Wilson’s character is something anyone can learn from.

“Hey, it doesn’t matter if you’re a senior or a seventh grader, you can show leadership by doing actions,” Phillips said.

Whether it’s on the field or in the stands, Wilson is making plays that matter.

“I hope it takes me far in life, I’ll keep doing it until I become something big,” Wilson added.

