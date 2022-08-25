LawCall
New welcome sign at Veterans Park in Alabaster

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Veterans Park in Alabaster has ball fields, walking trails, picnic areas, and playgrounds, but it didn’t have the entrance you might expect, until now.

The one thing that was missing at Veterans Park was a welcome sign at the entrance, but that has now changed.

The new sign has a digital display board where you’ll find information about the city and the park, like reminders and announcements that can be updated daily.

This is the last addition of a $5 million project that included multipurpose sports fields.

The new sign was built by Knight Signs, who won the bid for $115,000, and will be controlled by the Alabaster Parks and Rec department remotely.

Tim Hamm, parks director for the city of Alabaster, said someone driving down the road may not know what’s going on this weekend or this week, and that type of information will be on the message board.

“Community events and obviously time and weather,” Hamm said. “It was constructed and the more and more it came together people have noticed it and commented on how the sign looks and how it will represent the city of Alabaster.”

With only a few steps left, the message board should be up and running by next month.

