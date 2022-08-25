Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma.

Even though police believe the killer is now behind bars, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the capital murder. Perhaps the largest one is why?

“That is one of the things that we are kind of working on, there are several different things that it could be but not a specific one at this time, no,” said Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

Chief Thurmond says he doesn’t believe Jones and Gemeinhart had ever met prior to the tragedy. While he is glad the suspect is behind bars, he knows it doesn’t fill the void Gemeinhart’s loved ones are feeling.

“It is always a reward for the detective to be able to tell the family that we brought some closure or the most we can in a case but we can’t bring him back, and that is the sad part,” said Chief Thurmond.

The Gemeinhart family will pay tribute to Nathan again on August 27 at his funeral. They are asking in lieu of flowers that you donate to the Gemeinhart Support Fund or volunteer at Restoration Academy.

“The harvest is plentiful, and the laborers are few as it says in scripture and we have a tremendous need for volunteers here at Restoration Academy to serve as tutors, mentors, to help out in classrooms with athletic events,” said Restoration Academy Associate Director Ty Williams.

The academy is a small private Christian school that has been working to serve the community for 35 years. The Gemeinharts call Red Mountain Church home and the two have worked together to benefit the community in the past. Still, this effort means the world to Academy leaders.

“Words can’t describe what it means to us for that family to consider doing it in this way, but it is a part of leaving that legacy. Extending to what will hopefully be an impact not just to these kids, but to families to come. So we are so thankful for the life that Nathan led and the example that he has given to the community and his family,” said Williams.

Youit Jones remains in Oklahoma and because he is charged with a felony there, he can’t be extradited until he answers for those charges. His next hearing for the 2nd degree robbery is Sept. 15.

