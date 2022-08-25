Mama’s Cajun Chicken Pasta
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Ingredients
Chicken tenders (cut in bite size pieces)
Broccoli florets
Cajun seasoning
Olive oil
Spaghetti pasta (follow directions on package)
Cream Sauce
2 sticks unsalted butter
1 quart heavy cream
1 cup Parmesan cheese grated
2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp Garlic powder
Instructions
Season chicken pieces with Cajun seasoning set aside.
In a sauce pan. Melt butter, stir in heavy cream, add Parmesan cheese, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Set aside
Cook spaghetti pasta as directed on package. Drain and set aside
In a non-stick skillet add olive oil. Brown chicken pieces. Cook until chicken is done. Add broccoli. Cook until your desired tenderness. Add cream sauce and pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.