Mama’s Cajun Chicken Pasta

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Ingredients

Chicken tenders (cut in bite size pieces)

Broccoli florets

Cajun seasoning

Olive oil

Spaghetti pasta (follow directions on package)

Cream Sauce

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 quart heavy cream

1 cup Parmesan cheese grated

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Garlic powder

Instructions

Season chicken pieces with Cajun seasoning set aside.

In a sauce pan. Melt butter, stir in heavy cream, add Parmesan cheese, Worcestershire sauce and garlic powder. Set aside

Cook spaghetti pasta as directed on package. Drain and set aside

In a non-stick skillet add olive oil. Brown chicken pieces. Cook until chicken is done. Add broccoli. Cook until your desired tenderness. Add cream sauce and pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese

