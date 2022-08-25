Jefferson County Library Cooperative annual Food for Fines Campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Library Cooperative (JCLC) is doing its Food for Fines campaign during the month of September 2022.

The annual initiative allows the 40 libraries in the county, including Birmingham Public Library locations, to allow patrons with late fees the opportunity to donate food to help those in need and have up to $10 of their library fines waived.

Getting the most donations has become a competition between the libraries.

How does it work?

$1.00 in fines will be waived for each food item donated in September for up to $10.00 per library card holder.

When and where can donations be made?

Donations will be accepted at all Jefferson County public libraries circulation desks during September.

For more details including info on the types of food items you can donate, click on the blog below.

https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2022/08/jclc-food-for-fines-campaign-begins.html

