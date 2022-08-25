Former BBVA branch manager sentenced for embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.

U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, of Gadsden, to twelve months and one day in prison for embezzlement. Lumpkin pleaded guilty to the charge in January.

According to the plea agreement, Lumpkin was employed as a branch manager at a BBVA bank in Gadsden. Between January 2017 and June 2020, Lumpkin stole at least $184,250.00 from BBVA accounts associated with a deceased customer and her daughter, according to prosecutors. Investigators said Lumpkin prepared and approved debit tickets authorizing the transactions, which were purportedly signed by the deceased customer’s daughter, and then she withdrew the funds from those accounts and converted them to her own use.

“The defendant abused her position as a bank employee and used it to steal money from a grieving family,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “We thank our outstanding law enforcement partners at the United States Secret Service for bringing her to justice and for their continued efforts to safeguard America’s financial systems.”

“For more than three years, the defendant violated the trust that had been bestowed upon her by her employer and those customers she served,” SAC Davis said. “It is appalling that an individual would take advantage of a family during their darkest time. The U.S. Secret Service is committed to bringing these types of individuals to justice.”

The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Canter prosecuted the case.

