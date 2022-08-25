First Alert for scattered showers and storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy this morning with some spotty showers in parts of east Alabama. The bulk of the rain is farther east into parts of Georgia. I’d plan for a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers this morning. Most of the rain that falls this morning will end up mostly light. Just use caution as roads could end up wet in a few spots. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the lower 70s with a few upper 60s in parts of Marion and Winston counties. We are still forecasting a decent chance for scattered showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm today. Rain chance around 50%. The greatest chance to see rain today will likely occur along and south of I-20. I do think there’s a chance we could see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon which could allow high temperatures to climb into the lower 80s. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph. The main concern today will be heavy pockets of rainfall in some spots. Flood threat remains low for most of Central Alabama, but we will continue to watch our southwestern counties for the small chance for flooding. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Sumter, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Dallas, and Perry counties until 7 PM today. Just make sure you monitor weather updates from our app. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown. If you have plans to head to the Barons game this evening, we will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers with temperatures cooling into the 70s.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Friday: We will likely wake up tomorrow morning with a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for isolated to widely scattered showers. Temperatures should cool into the lower 70s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will likely end up slightly drier than today with only a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Rain chances may end up greater in the morning with drier conditions expected by the late evening hours. A few storms could develop tomorrow afternoon thanks to some daytime heating. Main threats will be heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures tomorrow will end up warmer thanks to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. I think most high school football games will end up mostly dry. We’ll hold on to an isolated rain chance with temperatures in the 70s Friday evening.

Weekend Forecast: The area of low pressure responsible for the wet weather across the Southeast will finally push off to the east allowing us to see lower rain chances over the weekend. We’ll likely start the weekend morning hours dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. I would plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky over the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few spots could be close to 90°F. When you factor in the humidity and warmer temperatures, the heat index could climb well into the mid to upper 90s. Stay cool and don’t forget to apply the sunscreen! With muggy conditions in place, we will hold on to a 30% chance for isolated to widely scattered showers and storms over the weekend. No need to cancel outdoor plans for the threat of rain and storms. Just note that the best chance to see rain will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. Just remember to seek shelter and go inside if you hear thunder or see lightning.

Scattered Storm Chances Continue Next Week: The warm and muggy pattern will stay with us going into next week. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances next week will increase to 40-50% each day. Our weather models hint that another weak cold front could impact us as we head into September. The front will likely enhance our chances to see rain across the area. I see no signs of any big cool downs or heatwaves over the next seven days.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two tropical waves in the Atlantic. The first tropical wave will likely impact the Windward Islands later today producing showers and gusty winds. It remains very disorganized, but it has a low chance to slowly develop once it moves into the Caribbean. If this system can hold itself together, environmental conditions could become more favorable as it moves into the western Caribbean. It’ll be something to watch over the next seven days, but it has no immediate concerns to the United States. The second tropical wave will move off the coast of Africa and it has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Our long-range models are more aggressive on this system developing next week. It remains too early to know if it’ll impact the United States. Odds are low that it will. We are entering the peak of the season, so it’s very normal to start seeing an uptick in tropical activity. The hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

