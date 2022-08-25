LawCall
Family of Kelis Cook begs community to speak up about her murder

Family, Talladega police need help finding teen's killer
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 28th, Kelis Cook was getting ready to go to work when she was shot and killed at the 400 block of Brignoli Street in Talladega.

Thursday, Cook’s family stood in front of the Talladega Police department and asked the community to come forward with any information they have on her murder.

Kelis Cook was shot and killed on July 28 in Talladega.
Kelis Cook was shot and killed on July 28 in Talladega.(Crime Stoppers)

“I’m devastated, I’m scared to come outside, but I got to have justice for my baby,” said Cook’s mother, Mozelle Warford.

Cook had a regular routine of grabbing dinner with a friend then returning home to get ready for her shift at Walmart. Warford said Cook was in the wrong place at the wrong time that evening.

“She went to go get something to eat, she came back to the residence, that’s when she was killed,” said Warford.

Since the incident, Warford said she has gotten several messages and calls of people explaining what happened that night. Warford is asking them to go to the police so something can be done.

“You don’t have to come tell me, tell these police. We need to stop this. I don’t want another mother going through what I’m going through!”

If you know any information, you can report it anonymously to crime stoppers at 334-215-7867 or to the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508.

