‘Don’t give up’: Birmingham Police make arrest in 2001 homicide

Birmingham Police make arrest in 2001 homicide
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police announced an arrest in a murder that happened 21 years ago.

Officers said Wesley Powell III was found shot to death in a vehicle at the Wavaho gas station at 707 8th Avenue North in Birmingham in December 2001.


Officers said 46-year-old Rickey Witherspoon was arrested in the case and charged with capital murder on August 19, 2022.

Rickey Witherspoon
Rickey Witherspoon(Jefferson County Jail)

Investigators said new information came forward in the case and that led to the arrest.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said he and the investigators hope this arrest brings some closure to the Powell family.

Truman Fitzgerald, the BPD Media Relations Officer, said, It is with great joy and happiness that the BPD announces we have made an arrest.”

Wesley Powell III’s father and Chief Thurmond reminded all victims’ families to not lose hope in their cases

Powell’s dad said, “Don’t give up.”

