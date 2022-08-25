LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

DHS shuts down disinformation board

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.(Source: DHS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.

The board was originally intended to coordinate the department’s activities related to fighting disinformation aimed at the U.S. public.

However, intense Republican-led backlash forced it to be put on hold back in May.

Nina Jankowicz, an expert on Russian disinformation, resigned at that time because the future of the board seemed uncertain.

GOP lawmakers accused her of being biased because of her past tweets on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the discredited Steele dossier.

Even though the board no longer exists, DHS officials said they will continue the fight against disinformation that undermines America’s security.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cancer survivor in California has a warning for women after she was denied a mammogram.
A young woman was denied a mammogram despite a breast lump. She ended up with advanced cancer.
Video shows pastor arrested while watering neighbor's flowers
Childersburg Pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers proceeds with discrimination lawsuit
Sources: Most of Birmingham Water Works Dept. ‘retires’ in 1 day because of improper purchasing, alleged kickbacks
42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Missing Birmingham father ID’d as body found in burning home
The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend....
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence

Latest News

Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25