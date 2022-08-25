Clay City Council votes to cut local grocery sales tax in half

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers in the city of Clay will soon be paying a little less for their groceries. The city council passed an amendment cutting their local grocery sales tax in half.

During a time when most are paying more at the grocery store, the city council is helping bring the cost down a bit.

Their sales tax ordinance was passed back in 2003, but in just a few months, the 4% local sales grocery tax will drop to 2%. The amendment passed unanimously at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

City Manager Ronnie Dixon says the decrease will be seen on certain food items as defined by the SNAP program like fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, and dairy.

He explained during the meeting that it’s a small way they can help residents which won’t severely impact the city. Dixon said they can manage without the additional funds, no problem.

State Representative Danny Garrett says with the impact of inflation, these are the kind of things that municipalities should look at.

“It’s the 21st century, a lot of the things that we’re doing from a financial standpoint are probably outdated, so I applaud the City of Clay, their leadership for doing this. I hope it’s an example to other cities and I think the state as well will look at what part we can play.”

At the meeting, Mayor Charles Webster said more shoppers may come to visit their grocery stores because of the savings.

The sales tax decrease will begin November 1, 2022 and will end in two years on October 31, 2024.

