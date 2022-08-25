City of Alabaster buying property for new multi-use space

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Big plans in Alabaster for a new rec center. The development would be on 30 acres on the corner of Highway 119 and Thompson Road.

The city plans to buy the property and build a new rec center, library and retail space.

The city plans to keep the existing football field and tear down the old sixth grade center and intermediate school currently on the property.

The city will also sell six acres of the plot to a private developer to create a retail space for the area.

This project is decades in the making, with the city focused on creating a city center for the community.

Brian Binzer, Alabaster City Administrator, said along the way, the city has added a senior center, city hall and now this development.

“And now you add another 30 acres where we are going to put the rec center and you’ve got a real mass of centrality or a focal point for our citizens,” Binzer said. “They can recreate, they can do their business with city hall, we’ve got a police station; it’s all part of a master plan.”

This entire project is expected to cost $30 million, but that could change.

The public hearing is scheduled for September 12, 2022.

The city has hired CMH Architects to design the multiuse space.

The BOE plans to build a new central office on Thompsons High School’s property in the next two years and then the city will make the upgrades to the property.

